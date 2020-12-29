Sudan: 'Remarkable Increase' of Covid-19 in Khartoum State

Khartoum — The Khartoum Ministry of Health reported yesterday "a remarkable increase" in the number of COVID-19 infections in the state. 241 new cases were registered on Friday. Nine patients died, and five recovered.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Khartoum since the first patient was registered in March, reached 17,249*, Mahjoub Menoufeli, Director of the Ministry, stated.

17 Rapid Response Teams are visiting people with symptoms at their homes in the Sudanese capital.

During the past 24 hours the teams visited 40 houses, and took samples of 93 suspected cases, Menoufeli said. The COVID-19 treatment centres in Khartoum received 23 confirmed cases.

Menoufeli added that the state ministry is increasing the clinical capacity of the treatment centres, in particular the isolation centre in Jabra in southern Khartoum, where oxygen cylinders have been provided.

More than 35 Sudanese physicians died during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. A report published by the Imperial College London (ICL) COVID-19 Response Team at the beginning of December showed that only an estimated two per cent of all COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Sudan.

Radio Dabanga reported on Friday that the federal Ministry of Health will provide 500 medical oxygen cylinders at a total cost of SDG 12.5 million**.

Sudan will receive COVID-19 vaccines in April.

* This number differs from the number provided by the federal Ministry of Health in its latest update on COVID-19 numbers in the country. As of December 20, the cumulative number of cases in Khartoum state was 18,084.

** USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of posting, according to the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the CBoS. Effective foreign exchange rates however can vary widely on Sudan's parallel market, where the greenback is selling for SDG 264.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.