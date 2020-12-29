South Africa: SA Records 7,458 Covid-19 Cases

29 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa now has 1 011 871 COVID-19 cases after the Health Department reported 7 458 new cases on Monday.

A further 336 COVID-19 related deaths were also reported with 109 in the Eastern Cape, while the Free State recorded 8, Gauteng 22, KwaZulu-Natal 49 and Western Cape 148.

This brings the total to 27 071 deaths.

To date the Eastern Cape has 167 239 cases, Free State 61 874, Gauteng 276 133, KwaZulu-Natal 185 946, Limpopo 22 896, Mpumalanga 35 162, North West 38 673, Northern Cape 24 920 and the Western Cape 199 028.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

A cumulative 6 469 025 tests have been conducted with 23 707 tests completed since the last report.

The recoveries currently stand at 849 974. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

More From: SAnews.gov.za

