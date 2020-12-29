Gambia: Foreign Minister Tangara Challenges Regional Leaders to Address Root Causes of Migration

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, has called on leaders of Mali, Senegal and Mauritania to concertedly find ways to address root causes of migration.

He made this remark on 24th December 2020 during a virtual meeting of leaders from The Gambia, Mali, Mauritania and Senegal. The meeting was meant to map out ways of tackling migration within the four neighbouring countries.

Minister Tangara indicated that part of measures critical to addressing migration is mainstreaming migration in development cooperation. This, he emphasised, is crucial as the continent continues to lose bulk of its youthful population important for the continent's development. He urges timely and effective regional coordination efforts be put on the table with a view to fighting irregular migration.

Dr. Tangara said serious policies must be developed that would create economic opportunities, increase basic services and strengthen governance and rule of law for the people. He used the opportunity to call on development partners to work with regional countries in curbing migration which he said continues to affect the labour markets and livelihoods in Africa.

He said massive sensitisation of communities across the four countries is key in the crusade against migration. The Honourable Minister also took turns to thank the Government and people of Mauritania on behalf of His Excellency President Adama Barrow for the support rendered to Gambians whose boat capsized along the coast of Mauritania. He also extended President Barrow's gratitude to the Mauritanian community in The Gambia.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

Soma Darusalam hit by water shortage

Gambia launches maiden Migration Policy