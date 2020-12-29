Gambia: CPA to Probe Alleged Picture of Minors On Barrow's Tour

28 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yusupha Jobe

The national coordinator of Child Protection Alliance (CPA), has stated that his office will leave no chance to probe the recently alleged picture of minors that emerged on social media arranged to welcome the president on his Meet the People's Tour.

The alleged picture over the weekend made rounds on social media with children wearing T-shirts bearing the portrait of President Adama Barrow - a situation that was greeted with string of condemnations particularly among some opposition leaders.

Lamin Fatty, in an interview with The Point, said the CPA as a child protection agency might not have the substantial evidence to accuse the presidential convoy for the alleged arrangement of the said children to welcome the president, but said that the matter will be thoroughly investigated to ascertain the reason of their involvement in the presidential welcoming procession.

"As for now, we cannot conclude by accusing the presidential convoy for the arrangement of children to welcome the president as there are no clear proofs of who brought them there.

"But this again will not stop us as an agency to investigate the cause of their involvement as teenagers in order to come up with a condemnation statement."

"We know that it is also a right of a child to participate in community or national services that do not affect his or her wellbeing. So it is also advisable for the parents to take care of their children and never allow them to take part in occasions that can hamper their protection as minors.

"And it is not fair to say children are arranged only on presidential issues but even other opposition parties do have children on their campaign activities climbing on top of the cars which we have been condemning for many years," he said.

The leader of the Gambia Moral Congress Party (GMC), Mai Ahmed Fatty in his statement of condemnation wrote: "This is illegal, immoral, inexcusable and unacceptable. It is unlawful under the Children's Act. These kids are being substantially exploited and physically abused by exposing them potentially to grave harm along a heavy-duty-traffic highway.

"From their faces, they look perplexed, hungry, thirsty, exhausted and clueless. Loot at the feet of some of them... not even proper shoes. I am outraged. I condemn this intentional child exploitation by the NPP," he announced.

Barrow assures Christians of rights protection

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
President Tshisekedi Wants 'Sacred Union' for DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.