Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 1 New Case

The Gambia has registered one new positive coronavirus case, taking the total sine Match to 3, 793.

This is according to the 231 COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia.

The report issued by the country's Ministry of Health added that the 4 COVID-19 absconded patients from the Sanatorium treatment centre are still at large.

No new COVID-related deaths were officially recorded with the number still standing at 123.

At least 6 COVID-19 patients are in treatment or self-isolation (active cases) while 1 COVID-19 patient was discharged from treatment.

The country currently has 16 persons in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported the registration of 86 new positive cases which brought its total number of positive cases to18, 609.

It recorded 388 deaths, while 1,284 are currently under treatment.

