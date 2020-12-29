Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 1 New Case

28 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered one new positive coronavirus case, taking the total sine Match to 3, 793.

This is according to the 231 COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia.

The report issued by the country's Ministry of Health added that the 4 COVID-19 absconded patients from the Sanatorium treatment centre are still at large.

No new COVID-related deaths were officially recorded with the number still standing at 123.

At least 6 COVID-19 patients are in treatment or self-isolation (active cases) while 1 COVID-19 patient was discharged from treatment.

The country currently has 16 persons in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported the registration of 86 new positive cases which brought its total number of positive cases to18, 609.

It recorded 388 deaths, while 1,284 are currently under treatment.

'Sustainable peace, democratic maturity cannot be attained without youth'

NPP to be launched on 30 January 2021 with maiden congress

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tropical Cyclone Chalane Hits Mozambique Channel
President Tshisekedi Wants 'Sacred Union' for DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.