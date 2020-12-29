Gambia Launches Maiden Migration Policy

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the government of The Gambia Wednesday launched the first national migration policy (NMP) at the international conference center in Bijilo.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the government of The Gambia, the minister of Interior, Yankuba Sonko said that the government of the Gambia through the Ministry of Interior in collaboration with the Organisation for Migration (IOM) has been working on the NMP document since 2017.

He added that the policy document was formulated, developed and validated through multiple consultations.

According to him, the objective of the NMP is to manage migration in a manner that contributes to national development, including the promotion of Diaspora engagement and the reduction of "brain drain" and its potential negative impacts.

"To promote orderly and safe migration of Gambian citizens through the provision of timely and accurate information regarding opportunities abroad and sensitizsation about the dangers of irregular migration; and to reduce irregular migration through better border management as well as the promotion of alternatives to irregular migration, by increasing opportunities for youth through national employment among other initiatives."

Sonko added that the national migration policy would also ensure the protection of vulnerable Gambian migrants and immigrants in The Gambia and work towards the eradication of human trafficking and smuggling.

The IOM chief of mission in The Gambia, Ms. Fumiko Nagano, described it is an honour for the IOM to be part of the milestone in migration governance for The Gambia.

According to her, The Gambia has now achieved target 10.7, the "most important indicator" on migration found under the SDGs.

She further commended The Gambia government for what she deems "an important achievement" by the government.

Ms. Fumiko acknowledged that NMP also comes against relatively recent major developments in migration governance both in the African continent and at the global level.

"The task of making migration humane and dignified has become even more pressing with the increasing complexity of the migration dynamics, evolving challenges facing migration management and vulnerabilities migrants encounter during their journeys," she said.

