Angola Gets 20 Million Euros Aid From EU

28 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola received this Monday a donation of 20 million Euros from the European Union, as part of the EU assistance to the country's response to the social and economic crisis resulting from the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

This followed the signing of an agreement between the parties, covering 36 months, to back the economy and informal transport reconversion projects in the country.

A part of the grant will be used to improve the conditions in the sectors of higher education, vocational training, trade and agriculture.

The 20 million Euros are but the first tranche of a larger budgetary aid donation.

The deal was signed by the Angolan minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio Santos, and the ambassador and head of the EU delegation in Angola, Jeannette Seppen.

This followed the signing of an agreement between the parties, covering 36 months, to back the economy and informal transport reconversion projects in the country.

A part of the grant will be used to improve the conditions in the sectors of higher education, vocational training, trade and agriculture.

The 20 million Euros are but the first tranche of a larger budgetary aid donation.

The deal was signed by the Angolan minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio Santos, and the ambassador and head of the EU delegation in Angola, Jeannette Seppen.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.