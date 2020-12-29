Angola Gets 20 Million Euros Aid From EU

Luanda — Angola received this Monday a donation of 20 million Euros from the European Union, as part of the EU assistance to the country's response to the social and economic crisis resulting from the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

This followed the signing of an agreement between the parties, covering 36 months, to back the economy and informal transport reconversion projects in the country.

A part of the grant will be used to improve the conditions in the sectors of higher education, vocational training, trade and agriculture.

The 20 million Euros are but the first tranche of a larger budgetary aid donation.

The deal was signed by the Angolan minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio Santos, and the ambassador and head of the EU delegation in Angola, Jeannette Seppen.

