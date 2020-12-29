South Africa: Of Rain and Reflections

analysis

Cities are home to more than half the people on Earth. Cities are noisy, crowded, complex, often smelly and can be so stressful. They're all the things a calm home in which to lay your weary head should not be. True peace lives elsewhere - in the natural world, our ancestral home on this shimmering planet. We just have to find it.

"Let me say this before rain becomes a utility we can regulate and sell," wrote the French trappist monk and mystic Thomas Merton. "I celebrate its meaninglessness.

"The rain I am in is not like the rain in the city," he continued. "It fills the forest with a huge and confused sound. It hammers the corrugated-iron roof of the hut and stoep with insistent and controlled rhythms. I listen, because it reminds me again that the whole universe runs by rhythms I have not yet learned to recognize; rhythms not those of clock or engineer."

In the footsteps of Merton, I came in from the city late this afternoon, sloshing up the track, and fired up some pasta and tomato sauce on the Cadac for supper. It boiled over while I was toasting bread on the log fire....