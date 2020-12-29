South Africa: Three Law Enforcement Officers Nabbed for Corruption

press release

The three suspects Gubhela Victor Mkize (59), Johannes Vivian Tlou (53) and Xolani Arnold Nkosi ( 38 ) were arrested during a sting operation conducted by members of the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Middelburg together with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) at Emalahleni Municipality on Monday, 28 December 2020 for Corruption.

It is alleged that complaints were received from motorists about law enforcements officers of Emalahleni Municipality who were demanding gratification for not giving traffic offenders fines after traffic violations. It is further alleged that every time when the suspects are on duty, they do the same thing. An intelligent driven investigation was initiated in 2019, targeting the same perpetrators. In January 2020, an undercover operation was conducted by the team and the same suspects received gratification for not issuing traffic fines for traffic violations during the operation.

After finalisation of the investigations the suspects were arrested for the transactions in the early hours this morning while reporting on duty.

The trio has since appeared in the Emalahleni Magistrates' court and they were released on R2000 bail each. Their case was postponed to 10 March 2021 for further investigation.