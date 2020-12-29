South Africa: Missing Persons Sought By Plessislaer SAPS

28 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Plessislaer police are appealing to members of the community for assistance in locating missing persons, Anele Ndlovu (20), Khehla Jerome Makhosonke Ngubane (59) and Siyabonga Mofokeng (43).

Siyabonga Mofokeng went missing on 1 August 2020, it is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing. His right arm has a skin graft due to an injury at work as a result his hand is not functional.

Anele Ndlovu went missing on 7 August 2020, was last seen wearing black jeans and t-shirt carrying a green purse.

Khehla Ngubane went missing on 21 November 2020, his right leg is bigger than his left leg and has a half finger on his left hand. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Mbhele on 033 398 9755 or 066 0524 524 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 of MySAPS app.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

