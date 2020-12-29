Kenya: Leaders Mourn Mudavadi Family Matriach

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday sent his message of condolences to the Mudavadi family following the death of Mrs Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi.

Mrs Mudavadi, 92, the widow of the former powerful Cabinet Minister Moses Mudavadi and the mother of ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, died early on Monday morning at Nairobi Hospital where she had been admitted.

She was senior Mudavadi's first wife alongside Ms Rosebella Mudavadi, who was the second wife and is still alive.

The announcement of her death was made by the ANC chief through a tweet on Monday morning.

"On behalf of the entire Mudavadi family, I wish to announce that our family Matriarch, Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi, has gone to be with the Lord. She rested at 5am today at the Nairobi Hospital. She was 92 years old," Mr Mudavadi said.

President Kenyatta described the late Mrs Mudavadi as a devoted, generous and humble matriarch who raised a close-knit family and contributed immensely to the progress of her community.

"Mama Hannah was the cornerstone of the Mudavadi family, a wise woman of few words on whose broad shoulders many people were raised to become great Kenyans.

"She was a gracious and loving mother, a true matriarch who loved and took care of all people, especially those in need, without any reservation," the President said in the statement.

Love for education

The Head of State said Mrs Mudavadi will be remembered for her love for education, the way she assisted many bright children from poor families access quality education.

Deputy President William Ruto described Mama Hannah as a devoutly religious, respected and responsible woman who raised upright, hardworking and diligent children.

"She was tireless, humble and persistent figure who modelled a generation of illustrious leaders. We honour the marvelous life Mama Atsianzale led and the indelible legacy that she leaves behind," he tweeted.

While condoling with Mr Mudavadi and family, ODM leader Raila Odinga said he had learnt of her death with a lot of pain and urged the family to soldier on.

"The loss of a mother devastates for a long time," Mr Odinga said in his condolences. "The pillar may be gone but you must soldier on. My prayers are with you."

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka asked God to give the family strength during this time and beyond while Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula said the late Mama Hannah had been the strength and pillar of the family.

The Council of Governors boss Wycliffe Oparanya said the late Mama Hannah had exhibited selflessness and patriotism during the times of the late Moses Mudavadi who was a powerful leader in the country during his heydays.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said Mama Hannah leaves behind a great legacy; having been a leading light in her family and in the society. "May the Lord grant you fortitude to bear the loss," he said in a message to Mr Mudavadi.

Reporting by Ibrahim Oruko, Mercy Chelangat and Derick Luvega