Nigeria: Anxiety As FCDA Turns Under-Pass Project Into Toilet Facility

29 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By David Aduge-Ani

There is a growing anxiety among some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and other civil servants in the area for abandoning an ongoing under-pass project, at Area 11, along the Southern Park Way, which has been turned into a place for open defecation.

LEADERSHIP also gathered the abandoned under-pass project has equally become a hideout for criminals in the area, who terrorise passersby, especially at the night hours.

Our reporter gathered that the under-pass project was originally meant to serve as an underground link between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) administrative blocks and the FCDA building, to reduce the stress pedestrians undergo in crossing the ever-busy Southern Park Way.

However, while pedestrians go through the herculean task of crossing the express way, among incoming vehicles on the Park Way, the multi-million naira under-pass project has remained abandoned, place for open defecation and hideout for criminals.

LEADERSHIP has also observed how, at several occasions, where pedestrians are nearly knocked down by incoming vehicles plying the Southern Park Way, especially at the front gate of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In his reaction, the executive secretary, FCDA, Engr. Umar Jibrin Gambo stated that the under-pass project has neither been stalled nor stopped, but is part of the ongoing works on the Southern Cultural Spine of the parkway.

Gambo stated that the project, as well as other facilities, such as street lights, is part of the completion works which are ongoing in order to bring the parkway to its full-scope development, adding that the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the rains have affected the completion of the project.

"The under-pass project has neither been stalled nor stopped. It is part of the ongoing works on the Southern Cultural Spine of the parkway.

Therefore, the under-pass, as well as other facilities, such as street lights are part of the completion works which are ongoing in order to bring the parkway to its full-scope development.

"Of course, you are also aware of the negative impact which the coronavirus pandemic has had and continues to have on all facets of life across the world, coupled with the rains which have just stopped."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.