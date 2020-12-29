Ethiopia Sets Priorities for Dev't Corridors, Private Sector in 10-Year Nat'l Plan

Addis Ababa — The Ten-Year National Development Plan has prioritized development corridors and private sector to ensure Ethiopia's growth for the coming decade, Planning and Development Commission said.

Members of the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) and Planning and Development Commission met on Monday to go through the necessary focal points for the Ten-Year National Development Plan.

Briefing the major contents of the national plan to parliamentarians, Commissioner Fitsum Assefa said the plan is a great departure in Ethiopia's economic development by ensuring equity and efficiency.

The national development plan envisages at playing paramount role in sustaining the fast economic growth in Ethiopia, she stated.

Amidst COVID-19 uncertainties, the national agenda for the ten-year development plan will have a strong priority on economic development corridors and the private sector, she said.

According to the Commissioner, the development corridors in various parts of the country have been prepared based on the areas that have the untapped resources and potentials.

The plan recognizes that the private sector to be the driving force of Ethiopia's economy for the upcoming years, it was indicated.

Although Ethiopia has registered economic development in the recent past, its development was quested in terms of equability and efficiency, the commissioner stated.

"For instance, previously infrastructure construction and development work in Ethiopia has been carried out in limited areas, which has raised a question of justice for economic and development benefits," Fitsum indicated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, in Ten-Year National Development Plan, the commissioner pointed out that a development corridor has been prepared and identified based on their economic potentials, which is highly anticipated to ensure equitable access in the growth and development journey of the country.

The development corridors will serve as a means to ensure equity and efficiency as well as it will work to make the country's economic development inclusive, she underlined.

The Commissioner added the plan also emphasizes the role of the private sector in the economy and acknowledges that it is a springboard and will work to make the sector an economic driver.

It is to be recalled that the 92nd Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers discussed the plan that will be implemented from 2020 to 2030 and referred it to the House of Peoples' Representatives for approval.