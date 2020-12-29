Kenya: With Turbulent 2020, Almost, Behind Us, Let's Make 2021 Count in Sports

Gor Mahia's excruciating 6-0 Caf Champions League hammering by hosts CR Belouizdad in Algeria last Saturday summed up a torrid year for Kenyan football.

It's been a year in which there appears to have been a spirited effort to steer the people's game into the gutter.

From a rudderless Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to clubs clutching at straws, financially, and a nondescript Harambee Stars that allowed the the tiny island of Comoros to masquerade as football giants.

Rather than focus on creating enabling structures and augmenting sponsors' return on investment through sober media engagements, FKF President Nick Mwendwa, instead, elected to ride roughshod over basic management principles and show the very journalists that promote football the middle finger, essentially pulling the trigger on himself.

FKF denied clubs a fair hearing in the impasse over the signing of a sponsorship deal with Kenyan Premier League broadcast partners StarTimes, electing to eject those that didn't "toe the line" rather than give dialogue and reason a chance.

Invisible OB van

A catalogue of blunders at Kandanda House has seen Kenyan football lose millions that would otherwise have been spent on nurturing talent, such monies including the over Sh100 million the federation has been ordered to pay former Harambee Stars' coach Adel Amrouche in outstanding dues.

And the Sh125 million paid out to now defunct British company WTS Media Group Limited for an invisible outside broadcast (OB) van.

And Fifa grants to federations...

Meanwhile, the current blackout on domestic leagues and FKF activities by leading media houses - as a result of FKF's direct and veiled attacks on journalists - is also hurting the sport, players and denying sponsors like BetKing and StarTimes substantial return on investment.

The coronavirus visited untold suffering on clubs and players, driving some under, but little was heard of how Covid-19 relief grants from world and Africa football governing bodies were disbursed locally.

Sportspeople had to bear the brunt of a lengthy spell of inactivity, a government subsidy somewhat cushioning some, albeit only temporarily.

With the Safari Rally's eagerly-awaited return to the World Rally Championship postponed by a year, the Magical Kenya Open in March cancelled and the Tokyo Olympics also rescheduled for next year, 2020 is a year we shall indeed be happy to get done with.

Hoping the new coronavirus strain that's visited Europe doesn't spiral out of control, we anticipate an extremely action-packed 2021 with so much to look forward to.

Harambee Stars face must-win matches against Mo Salah's Egypt and Togo next March if they harbour any hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

We also hope to see our professional golfers cashing in on the Safari Tour build-up to make the cut and fight for the top places at the 2021 Kenya Open.

The Safari Rally should position Kenya as a leading organiser of motorsports competitions when it returns to the WRC fold in June, with an exciting domestic calendar also announced last week and highlighted by the return of the Equator Rally and introduction of drifting and drag racing.

Equally, the Olympic Games will provide a platform for Kenya to continue shining on the global scene.

It's reassuring to see the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and the Ministry of Sport launch early preparations for Tokyo.

School sports have been worst hit by effects of the pandemic and it will be interesting to see how Covid-19 protocols will be engaged to keep our children safe and firmly on the road to stardom.

In athletics, 2021 will be a huge year with Nairobi hosting the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani along with the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 2017 World Under-18 Championships at Kasarani attracted the biggest ever crowds at a global age-group athletics competition which encouraged World Athletics to hand Nairobi the rights to host the under-20 competition.

Equally, the inaugural Kip Keino Classic last October was a huge success, and organisers will be hard-pressed to maintain, if not improve the competition's standards.

Athletics Kenya's partnership with Belgium's sports management giants Golazo Sports should certainly ensure the Kip Keino Classic attracts the big names in 2021, especially with 2020 world male and female athletes of the year - Mondo Duplantis and Yulimar Rojas - having both expressed their interest in competing in Africa.

I hope 2021 is the year our cricket disengages from factory settings and re-engineers a gradual return to the lofty heights that saw us knock on the doors of Test cricket and reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Surely, the game can't sink any deeper and we hope the phoenix rises from the ashes.

Our sportswomen have always made us proud and it will be interesting to see how the women's sevens rugby and volleyball teams cope at the Tokyo Olympics, but I'm sure they will make a point or two.

Paralympians are often unsung heroes and heroines of our sport and 2021 presents an opportunity for them to continue shining.

They need our support and undivided attention.

There's so much to look forward to in the coming year, and that's why I take this chance to wish all of you Happy Holidays and a truly blessed and successful New Year, 2021.

May the ubiquitous, unquiet spirits of 2020 find peace somewhere and allow us to celebrate endless sporting triumphs in the months, and years, to come.