Kenya: Medical Lab Officers Now Declare National Strike

Medical laboratory officers have joined nurses and clinicians in their strike, a decision that will further paralyse services in public hospitals amid fears of a rise in coronavirus cases during the festivities.

The strike was declared in Kisumu on Monday.

Through their union officials, the medical laboratory officers said the government has failed to recognise the important part they play in helping patients.

They are demanding a steady provision of appropriate and quality personal protective equipment (PPE).

In addition, the medical laboratory officers want the government to improve their monthly risk allowance to Sh30,000

Gladly reading data

Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers chairman Adel Ottoman said the government "assumes we do not exist" .

"We have told our members to remain at home until the government begins taking us seriously," Dr Ottoman said.

"We have started the strike today. Let Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe be told that he will not be giving the Covid-19 daily briefings if we are on strike."

He added that the government behaves like it does not know the risks taken to get the information and data the Cabinet Secretary "gladly reads to journalists every day".

Among the demands made by the medical laboratory officers are comprehensive medical cover, group life insurance, a Constitutional Health Service Commission, promotion and recruitment of more staff.

These are the same demands nurses, doctors and clinicians gave when they declared their strikes weeks ago. The doctors have since resumed duty.

Decade-long contract

The medical laboratory officers' strike began at a time the work boycott by nurses and clinicians entered its 25th day.

According to Dr Ottoman, some 267 medical laboratory officers have been infected with the coronavirus since March when the pandemic hit the country.

"We have lost 50 medical laboratory officers to the deadly virus," he said.

The union wants the government to hire at least 7,000 medical laboratory officers.

"Most of the government hospitals have one laboratory officer handling specimen from all sections," he said.

"There is an acute shortage of staff, considering that many of our colleagues are down with coronavirus," Dr Ottoman added.

Union Secretary-General Chrispine Momanyi said the officers employed on contract should engaged on permanent and pensionable terms.

"Some have been on contract for more than 10 years. This is unacceptable," Mr Momanyi said.