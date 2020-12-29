Rwanda: Serumogo 'Honoured' After Amavubi First Call-Up

AMAVUBI right back Ally Serumogo is keen to impress coach Vincent Mashami after receiving his international call up as the national side prepares for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN), which runs from January 16 to February 7, 2021 in Cameroon.

Serumogo was named in a provision squad of 31 players which is in a residential camp at Golden Tulip in Nyamata and the youngster has a chance of getting in the first team after Michel Rusheshangoga announced his retirement from football.

Speaking after training on Monday, the SC Kiyovu assistant captain said, "It was an honor for me when I was contacted by the coach to play for Rwanda. I am delighted to have been named in the Amavubi squad. It is a real honour and I'm looking forward to the experience and working hard to be in the final team."

Serumogo added, "I know I have a responsibility to repay the faith the coach has entrusted in me, and in my mind, there is no doubt that we can do better in CHAN."

Amavubi will start their group campaign against Uganda before taking on champions Morocco and will wrap their group matches against debutants Togo.

Rwanda's best performance in the tournament was in 2016 when the team reached for the quarterfinals. Amavubi bowed out from the group stage at 2011 and 2018 editions.

