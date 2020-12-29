Rwanda: Three Amavubi Players Test Positive for Covid-19

Three Amavubi players and a kit manager tested positive for Covid-19 according to Jules Karangwa, Assistant Spokesperson of the National Football Federation (FERWAFA).

The positive cases were discovered before the players reported for a residential camp at Golden Tulip in Nyamata.

The national team, which is made up of domestic players, kicked off preparations last week without AS Kigali players who are preparing for a Confederation Cup tie against KCCA FC next week.

The players who tested positive include

a defender and striker who play for Rayon Sports, and an APR striker.

Both the players and the kitman are currently in isolation and are set to be tested again next week. Rwanda will be playing in the tournament for the fourth time since it was first held in 2009. The next CHAN tournament will take place in Cameroon between January 16 and February 7, 2021.

The national team is expected to play friendly matches before heading to Cameroon and according to sources, one of the teams they will play is Namibia.

