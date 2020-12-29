Tanzania: Public Urged to Support Dodoma 'Green City' Campaign

AS state and non-state actors want to turn semi-arid Dodoma into a green city, authorities in the region appeal to residents to plant trees for commercial purposes.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, said this at a consultative meeting and directed councils to focus on setting up small-scale industries in their areas.

According to Dr Mahenge, commercial trees double profits and at the same time conserve the environment. "One can plant cashew nuts, mangoes, sisal and grapes," he said, noting that an acre could be planted with 33 trees of cashew nuts and during harvest, a farmer could get up to 40 kg. "Tree planting has huge economic potential," he noted.

But Bahi MP Kenneth Nollo (CCM) said there was a growing challenge in the market for grapes in the region and farmers were struggling without a backup plan. He said that was despite the government's decision to remove nuisance charges and taxes.

Mr Peter Mavunde, representing the Elders' Desk in the region said there was still a need for a comprehensive strategy to market tourist attractions in the region that could help put the region on the global map.

"If we have a proper market strategy I believe we can also get investors in grape production," he said.

Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary in-charge of Economy Aziza Mumba explaining the status of agriculture in the region said there were 4.131 million hectares in which 2.24 million hectares were arable land.

She said 1.2 million hectares were estimated to be farmed, representing 52 per cent of arable land. She added that 50,457 hectares were sufficient for irrigation infrastructure.