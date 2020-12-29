South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 7,458 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

28 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As announced by his Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, today the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified is 1 011 871.

Regrettably, today we report a further 336 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 109, Free State 8, Gauteng 22, Kwa-Zulu Natal 49 and Western Cape 148. This brings the total to 27 071 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries currently stand at 849 974. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.

