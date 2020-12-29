Sudan Women League Kicks Off Its Second Edition

29 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The second edition of the Sudan Women League kicked off on Saturday (26 December 2020) with a limited supporters' attendance.

The opening game saw Hilal El Obeid defeating Mourda El Obeid 7-0 on Obeid Stadium, while Al Ahly and Nogom Al Salam had a 1-1 draw at the same group.

The 2020-21 season includes 23 teams divided on four groups in Khartoum, Obeid, Kadougli and Wad Madani. Each group has six teams while Obeid includes just five. Top two teams of every group reach the next round, with Khartoum group given two more tickets reserved for last season's winners Al Difaa and runners up Al Tahadi, whatever their positions in the group are.

Mervat Hussein Al Sadig, Head of Women Football in Sudan's Football Association, confirmed next season 2021-22 will see a Super Women League for the top ten teams, while the remaining sides compete in a lower division, as a part of Women Football development plan.

The remaining groups will kick off next January, with Khartoum group opened on 30 December when Al Difaa and Al Tahadi renew their rivalry.

Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

