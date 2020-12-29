Nigeria: Kaduna's Notorious Bandit, Kachallah Killed in Gang-Clash

29 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

Kaduna — Kaduna State Government has confirmed the killing of Nasiru Kachalla, a notorious bandit responsible for the kidnapping and killing of many victims abducted along Kaduna-Abuja highway, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway as well as communities around Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said Nasiru Kachallah, who has been on the run for masterminding several criminal acts including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and banditry was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

Though the time of death was not stated, Aruwan said Kachalla's death was confirmed by security agencies and human intelligence networks, which also stated that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla's lieutenants.

A statement by Aruwan yesterday stated that a clash over a large herd of rustled cattle had triggered the fatal confrontation between the two rival groups in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

He said while Kachalla was being pursued, security agents had arrested three members of his gang including Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020.

Daily Trust spoke to one of Kachalla's victims, who was abducted along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway in early December and confirmed the picture of Kachalla made available by the state government as the "terror" whose gang abducted him and other victims as well as executed victims who could not raise the ransom.

Having sold his house to raise part of the N4 million paid for his release from Kachallah about a week ago, the victim said: "I am very happy that he has been killed, this is good news. He was not more than 35-years, yet he terrorised us and during my 12-days in captivity, I watched as he ordered the execution of people who could not raise the ransom."

