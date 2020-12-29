South Africa: Randburg SAPS Reopened

29 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Randburg Police Station, has been reopened for assistance to the community after decontamination.

The SAPS management would like to thank its community for their understanding and patience during the temporarily closure.

