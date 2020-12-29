Zimbabwe: Zim's Response to Covid-19 Gets Plaudits

The year ending in the next two days will go down as the most trying in the field of public health in recent memory, not only for Zimbabwe, but the world at large.

The world and sub-Saharan Africa in particular has always had to contend with public health challenges and several diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis among others.

However, the case of 2020 is a bit different in that Covid-19, declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in March, upped the scales.

While Covid-19 ravaged economies the world over, Zimbabwe despite it not having advanced health systems compared to other countries in the first world, to its credit fared reasonably well despite many thinking there will be a total disaster.

Critics would point out favourable weather conditions for Zimbabwe and Sub Saharan Africa as a whole as one of the reasons why Zimbabwe managed to deal with Covid-19 in a better way compared to the first world.

But evidence across the Limpopo in South Africa where weather conditions are almost the same as in Zimbabwe prove otherwise.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded more than 12 000 cases, more than 10 000 recoveries, and more than 300 have died after testing positive, the recovery rate is more than 80 percent.

While in South Africa more than 900 000 cases have been recorded, and more than 24 000 have died after testing positive.

The situation in Zimbabwe was threatening to wreak havoc, but President Mnangagwa was quick enough to deploy one of his deputies - VP Constantino Chiwenga - to superintend the health portfolio.

The former Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo was axed after had failed to conduct himself in a manner appropriate for a Government Minister.

In announcing the decision to fire Dr Moyo then, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the President "removed Dr Obadiah Moyo from the office of Cabinet Minister with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Government Minister."

Over and above the appointment of VP Chiwenga as the Health and Child Care Minister, President Mnangagwa also changed the accounting officer of the Ministry, with Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza being appointed permanent secretary. Soon after the changes, Government's interventions to curb the spread of the pandemic started paying off.

The country recorded a significant rise in the number of recovering patients from less than 26 percent to over 80 percent in three weeks.

On August 4, recoveries were less than 26 percent and before the end of August they had increased to more than 80 percent.

The local manufacturing industry which is being reconstructed as part of the thrust by the second republic also responded to the pandemic and started manufacturing equipment to fight the global virus.

To date more than 70 percent of the material needed to respond to the pandemic is now being manufactured locally, State medicine procurement agency NatPharm's board chair, Dr Billy Rigava confirmed.

"When we recorded the first cases, we were importing almost everything to respond to the pandemic, but local universities and some local companies are now manufacturing equipment to respond to Covid-19 and we are now importing just a few things."

Speaking at a function he officiated VP Chiwenga talked of the timely interventions that were put in place by the Government to save the situation.

"I am happy to inform you that we launched the national preparedness and response plan for Covid-19 on 19 March 2020. The plan was operationalised before confirmation of the first case in the country. A national lockdown, declaration of the disaster, activation of the whole Government Response Mechanisms and enforcement of Preventive Measures are some of the timely interventions that were instituted," said VP Chiwenga.

WHO has also commended the way Zimbabwe activated its systems to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I would like to applaud the Government of Zimbabwe for the very strong response to the pandemic," said WHO country representative Dr Alex Gasasira.

"We are encouraged by the strong leadership of Government, the contribution of the community and all stakeholders who have really tried to do their best to comply with the recommendations," he said.

Asked what they have done to get these glowing statistics, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro refused to blow their own trumpet.

He commended people for adhering to the prescribed protocols, and thanked the health services for the work they have done.

Government also managed to address the concerns of doctors and nurses -- who at some point were on an industrial action that disrupted services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic, other diseases were not ignored and continued receiving attention.

For example, according to latest statistics, malaria cases in Zimbabwe declined by 83,8 percent and mortality declined by 75 percent.

This month the Government officially launched the cholera elimination roadmap 2018-2028 and the official opening of the public health emergency operations centre at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

In their congratulatory message WHO described it as, "a state-of-the-art national public health emergency operations centre."

"We note with appreciation several important factors that contributed to the successful elaboration of this very robust cholera elimination roadmap," said Dr Gasasira.

"The strong Government leadership and effective engagement of all relevant ministries in a truly multi-sectoral approach.

"Engagement of key stakeholders including technical agencies, donors, civil society and community groups."

The milestones are part of Zimbabwe's efforts to attain universal health coverage which conforms with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.