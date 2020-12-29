Kenya: Wahu Celebrates Nameless On 23rd Anniversary

29 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Celebrity couple David Mathenge alias Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwe are celebrating 23 years since becoming an item.

To celebrate the fete, Wahu penned a lovely anniversary message for her better half.

According to Wahu, the anniversary was supposed to be marked on Boxing Day but they both forgot about it.

"Yoooooow!!!imagine it's been 23 years since we started dating! Our dating anniversary is on the 26th of Dec, but this year we both sahaud it! 😅😅 (Sema kuzeeka! ) tulikua shagz and on that day my sis in law and I took a 20 km walk (hello @eveal_health_and_fitness 😎😎) while monski and the rest of the family played games at mathés. It hit us jana that the day just came and went like that," Wahu posted.

In the post, Wahu shared a TBT picture of themselves, she further noted that they dated for eight years before they got married.

"😅😅😅 also hit us that we dated for close to 8 years before we got married! I always thought it was 7 years! (My whole life is a lie!😂😂😂😂) Happy 23rd anniversary ma Bébé!!" she added.

They wedded in 2005 at the shores of Lake Naivasha, and have been blessed with two daughters.

Nameless and Wahu are musicians. The couple has been lauded as role models on the entertainment scene for their mature approach to adulthood and married life.

Tagged:
