Malawi: Up-and-Coming Gospel Singer Misheck Langton Releases 2 Singles

Lilongwe-based up-and-coming gospel artist Misheck Langton has released two singles as he is expected to release his second album titled 'Mundikondere' early 2021.

Recorded and produced by Innocent Kalonga at Genius records, the songs are Mulungu Simunthu and Mundikondere, which are exalting God and asking the Lord for more blessings, respectively.

Despite being packaged in a creative way and inspiring, its production also portrays how dedicated the audio producer invested energy on it.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Langton said it has taken him about two months to come up with mature and quality songs he wanted and now he is satisfied with the outcome.

Langton said he is also impressed with how the songs are enjoying Massive air play in various local radio stations.

"I invested a lot of time only to come up with the best songs, it wasn't an easy 2 months but it was worth it. I believe in team work and friends have helped me a lot to come up with the best product and I am also encouraged with the feedback that I am receiving from all corners of the country and beyond, it is way too much beyond my expectations", he said

However, Langton said he has come with a different style of gospel music that will quench the thirsty of those people who love quality music.

"I have come to stay and people should expect more good music from me, I want to use my God given talent to preach the gospel and bring back the lost souls," he said

According to Langton, he is planning to finish and officially launch his second album next year saying this year his plans were affected by the waves of corona virus.

Langton started his career back in the days as he used to be a member of various church based Music groups and later he realized his full potential and started working as a sole artist until he came on the limelight 2019 when he released his debut album titled 'Nditama inu'.