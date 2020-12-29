Kenya: Doctor Charged With Defiling 17-Year-Old Form 4 Student

A medical doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old Form 4 student with whom he had gone for a picnic at Karura Forest.

Dr Roy Otieno Ogenyo, 23, allegedly committed the offence on December 19, 2020 at Mbagathi Apartments in Ngumo, Nairobi County.

But the accused, through his lawyer, Shadrack Wambui however told Chief Magistrate Ms Martha Mutuku that he was framed after he differed with the complainant's brother.

The lawyer said his client will prove his innocence at the hearing of the case.

The defence lawyer sought reasonable cash bail for his client to enable him attend his graduation at the School of Medicine.

"The truth of the matter is that my client (Ogenyo), who is a doctor, was framed after a disagreement with the brother of complainant with whom they had been together during the picnic at Karura Forest," Mr Wambui told the court.

Medical examination

"The accused herein in is a medical doctor. He comes from a poor background. He has been brought up by a single mother who cannot raise a colossal amount in cash bail," the defence lawyer submitted.

The complainant's lawyer however claimed the accused has interfered with the results of the medical examination carried out by the attendant nurse.

However, the magistrate said such allegations needs to be raised by the investigating officer through an affidavit.

The accused was granted on a bond of Sh300,000 with a surety of similar amount.

The magistrate directed that the case be mentioned within a fortnight for pre-trial directions.