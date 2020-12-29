South Africa: Maitland Drug Dealer Due in Court

press release

Our endeavours to root out the drug trade in the Western Cape landed a 23-year-old suspect behind bars late last night. Members of the Provincial Integrated Team conducted a search operation at an address in Mawson Road Maitland and found the suspect in possession of an assortment of drugs valued at around R25000-00 and cash believed to be the proceeds of his drug trade. Once charged, the suspect is expected to make his court appearance on Cape Town.

Meanwhile in an unrelated police intervention members of the Flying Squad discovered a hand grenade next to the R300 in Philippi East on Sunday evening. The device was confiscated by our Explosives Unit while the circumstances surrounding the discovery are under investigation. No one has been arrested as yet.