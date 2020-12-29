Kenya: Karatekas Look Back At Year Wasted By Deadly Virus, Yearn to Rise Again

With only three days left of the year, 2020 was expected to be busy and competitive for karate with new possibilities for the growth of the sport.

However, the promising year was reduced to a shell as the coronavirus pandemic took centre stage. There was a swift turn of events, and, suddenly, the year became a difficult and challenging one for the sport in Kenya.

The outbreak of Covid-19 after the first case was reported in the country on March 12 scuttled all programmes and initiatives that had been put in place in the karate calendar.

Halls used for karate training, known as dojos, were closed across the country after sports were suspected when the government imposed social distancing measures and a travel ban to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Karatekas were forced to do individual training in line with the restrictions after group gatherings were banned on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health.

As the Covid -19 containment measures were embraced, some karatekas started holding open-air classes for a few students. However, the disruptions had put on hold all tournaments, joint training, sessions and sports tourism initiatives.

The virus brought a bumper karate calendar to a sudden halt with a single flying kick.Young karatekas, who were enthusiastic and were looking forward to personal growth, were left disappointed.

Just as they were sharpening their skills for their first event on the calendar, the year had a false start when the the virus struck hard.

President and chief executive officer of Taikan Martial Arts Caleb Atemi told Nation Sport: "We have learnt a lot from this pandemic, and come next year, we will have elaborate plans hoping Covid-19 containment measures will take root and allow for the game to thrive."

In the midst of the confusion though, Atemi had something to smile about when he was appointed Chairman of the Japan Karate Association Kenya (JKA-Kenya).

In January, Atemi relinquished his seat as the chairman of Funakoshi World Authority Traditional Karate Association -Kenya (WATKA).

"I needed to focus all my energy and efforts on the growth of Taikan Africa. I had rolled out our Bushido Leadership Programme. I was also trying to avoid association and federation leadership because of the emotional and psychological energy they sap from an individual," he said.

Taikan Africa, a martial arts company, promotes leadership; health, wellness and self-defence.

This year, Taikan Africa was supposed to host two Aikido and Karate Masters from Japan. The programme which included a countrywide visit was cancelled following the onset of Covid-19.

Taikan was also to intensify its focus on self-defence by incorporating teachings from; Krav Maga and Aikido.

Karate and Aikido classes planned by Taikan Africa at the Parklands Baptist Church East Gate in Nairobi's Nyayo Embakasi were cancelled.

The company, in partnership with the church, launched a leadership programme dubbed " Karate4Christ in October 2018".

The chief karate instructor at Taikan Africa is Bon Owiti, who is also the technical commissioner for the Kenya Karate Federation (KKF). He was officially appointed in October.

Owiti said the year has been a difficult one for karate because many exponents faced emotional turmoil as a result of the virus.

Atemi manages both Taikan and JKA jointly to ensure that both grow and achieve their objectives.

He held his first meeting with KJA executive committee last month where he presented certificates from Japan to various graduates.

The ceremony was attended by among others the JKA Technical Director Joshua Oude, Goodric Musoga and David Mulwa.

Next year is expected to be a busy one for both Taikan and JKA and the technical committee will issue a roadmap for the referee and a judges' course, tournaments, participation in the Kenya Karate Federation championships, joint training and a World JKA Championship in Japan in October 2021.

"I have confidence that with Oude and the technical bench, and with the countrywide team of seasoned coaches, we shall raise the standards of karate in Kenya," said Atemi who is a former chairperson of the Kenya Karate Federation (KKF), and the Funakoshi World Authority Traditional Karate Association.