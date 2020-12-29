Nigeria: 2020 in Retrospect - Tough but Fulfilling for Entertainment Industry

In this report, ANTHONY ADA ARBRAHAM and SAMUEL ABULUDE write on major events that shaped the entertainment industry in a tense COVID-19 year

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus commonly referred to as COVID-19, the effects on the entertainment industry across the globe and Nigeria in particular have led to many businesses (actors, actresses, musicians, filmmakers) to gnash their teeth.

2020 has been a topsy-turvy year for the industry. From cancelation of concerts, to the #ENDSars movement , championed by Nigerian celebrities through the jailing of two Nigerian artistes Tems and Omaha Lay in Uganda, many have not stopped counting their loses at the same time , their blessings.

Thousands of people have lost their lives through the COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent the further spread of the virus, citizens were advised to explore the option of social distancing and engaging the use of basic hygiene while the entertainment industry halted all events such as live concert, movie premier and festivals.

Ripple effects of COVID-19 on entertainment industry

The outbreak of the COVID-19 abruptly paralysed the overall income of all the stakeholders mentioned above which made them reduced the strength of the work force they have.

Isolation, social distancing or outright ban in public gathering was advised to be the major way to reduce the spread of the disease. However, the stay at home increased the online media consumption such as video on demand, download of apps and online streaming like Netflix.

The entertainment industry was advised by the NCDC and health official to work hand in hand to help reduce the spread of the virus by staying at home, maintain basic hygiene and follow WHO advice on basic protective measure against the virus in Nigeria.

Speaking to some renown celebrities on how they have been able to cope during the 2020 COVID-19 year, they shared same opinion while hoping for a better and prosperous 2021.

According to movie director and owner of Fad FM, Fidelis Duker, he said, "2020 had been a torrid year. For the entertainment industry, it is been a tougher year for obvious reasons. A lot of filmmakers and entertainment stakeholders didn't see it coming. Nobody saw that the COVID-19 pandemic or something like that would shut down the whole nation. But we thank God for being alive. We had to hold the Abuja Int'l Film Festival virtually this year. In all, we are hopeful of a better 2021 for the entertainment industry. We have also learned to leverage on technology in forging ahead."

Also Nollywood actress and producer, Favour Oma says, "the year took the entertainment industry unawares. A lot of plans and movie shootings had to shut down during the lockdown. We are just recovering from it. But we thank God for being alive for we know the whole economic sectors felt the heat of Covid-19 pandemic. Well, having recovered, we are hoping the entertainment sector will get the required support of the federal government. For me, I am launching two movies, Tapam and Ochuwa next year January, in two weeks time. It is a mega launch as I am bringing some Nollywood stars to my hometown, Amorka in Anambra State."

Uche Iwuji wasn't left out too as he puts it "2020 was a crazy year but we thank God for sparirng our lives. We look forward to a better 2021 and fruitful one for the movie industry," he prayed.

Good News:

Burna Boy's Album 'Twice As Tall' got Grammy nomination. Twice As Tall' made the cut for the category of 'Best Global Music Album'.

The artiste gained his second Grammy nomination as his 2020 album, "Twice As Tall" gets nominated for the Grammy Awards 2021.

'Twice As Tall" project is nominated with other great body of works such as 'Amadjar' by Tina Riwen, 'Love Letters' by Shankar Anoushka, 'Agorga' by Bebel Gilberto and 'Fu Chronicles' by Antibalas.

Another good news for 2020 was Duduke crooner, Simi and her hubby, Adekunle Gold, gave birth to baby girl. Simi became a mother for the first time on the 30th of May 2020 when she gave birth to her first child, a daughter, Adejare.

New Album:

Even with the lockdown and COVID-19 palaver, our artistes still found time to dish out great tunes for the people. Some of the best albums dropped in 2020 were Twice as Tall - Burna Boy, Apollo - Fireboy DML, Davido -A Better Time, Wizkid-Made In Lagos, Original Copy - Cuppy, 999 - Olamide, King of Love- Kizz Daniel, Road To CDK - Zlatan, Mr Eazi - One Day You Will Understand, Adekunle Gold - Afro Pop, Vol. 1 EP, Vibes and Insha Allah - Reminisce

BBNaija

2020 came with mixed feelings as for the first time, the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, aptly tagged 'Lockdown' edition made sure people had to abide by the social distancing and other rules. There were no visitors, just the housemates.

And after a hectic 70 days (10 weeks) in the 2020 Big Brother Nigeria lockdown Season 5 Reality TV Show, that got people all over Africa and beyond glued to their TV sets Olamilekan Agbelesebioba aka Laycon who had been singled out as the most energetic and intelligent housemate with a huge fan base, beat Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee to clinch the ultimate grand prize of N85m at the Africa biggest reality show tagged "BBNaijaLockdown2020."

The grand prize which includes N30m cash prize makes the season's winnings the biggest since its debut in 2006 and highest prize for a reality TV show on the continent.

Laycon went home with a whooping sum of N30m cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller and a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

The game got messier and tensed when one of the hopefuls for the finals, Erica, was disqualified from the reality game show after her fracas with Laycon, paving a clear way for him to win the show.

Vee and Neo were the underrated housemates of 2020 lockdown that nobody expected would get to the Top 5.

On the Saturday final house party, all the evicted housemates were invited to come party with the finalists but only the disqualified Erica was unequivocally left out.

The Africa's biggest reality TV show, BBNaija kicked-off Sunday July 19, 2020 with 20 housemates welcomed into the BBNaija lockdown house to justle for the grand prize of N85m. Laycon has since featured in DJ Exclusive song the remix "Nobody".

#EndSARS Nationwide Protest

In October 2020, Falz called on Runtown (another famous celebrity) and other Nigerian celebrities to join in the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, South West Nigeria, calling on the government to end police brutality. That became a step that would awaken the so-called sleeping generation to a nationwide protest that was later hijacked by miscreants.

The singer has constantly been vocal about issues bordering on social justice across the country and as a continuation to the #EndSARS protest, Falz released a video "Johnny", a song off his timeless Moral Instruction Album, that touches on some of the happenings in the country as it affects the National Protest.

It came at a time where the country witnessed the #EndSARS Protest which led to the 'awakening' of a lot of youths about the happenings in the country.

Since the call by Nigerians home and abroad for the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), and the Inspector General of Police (IG) to #EndSARS and Police brutality against innocent Nigerians, Nigerian celebrities across board have shown solidarity to the movement.

The #EndSARS nationwide protest commenced on October 8, 2020 with some celebrities, and Nigerian youths, marching the environs of Lagos with placards and solidarity chants, to demand the abolishment of SARS.

Small Doctor 'Omo Iya teacher' as referred to by himself,

British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega, also lent his voice, veteran actor, Olu Jacobs stated that "Age can't limit me... I came out for the #EndSARSProtests What's stopping you? Delectable Nollywood actress and producer, Genevieve Nnaji, musician and businessman, Mohammed Jammal popularly known as White Nigerian, Tacha, Peter Okoye, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, 2Baba, Mr Macaroni and others were many of the celebrities that came out to lend their support for the end to SARS brutality against Innocent Nigerians. It didn't end well as hoodlums hijacked it and it led to many deaths according to DJ Switch who now resides in Canada.

Cancelled Events

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Cancel Yuletide Concerts

Following the increase in cases of the dreaded COVID-19 and the call for a second lockdown, Davido , Wizkid and Burna Boy announced the cancellation of their December concerts, after Davido made the announcement of 'DMW Live in Concert' a week earlier.

The FEM crooner made this announcement via his social media with reasons for his fans safety concerning COVID-19 second wave of the epidemic.

Also, Livespot Xclusive Concert Experience scheduled to hold on the 19th and 20th of December 2020 which has Nigerian megastars, Burna Boy and Wizkid as the headliners has also been postponed indefinitely.

Musician and Livespot's CEO, Darey Art Alade took to social media on December 16 to announce the postponement of the event.

Asa Lucid tour 2020 which was scheduled for 11th April at Eko Convection Centre Lagos and 13th April at Congress Hall Transcorp Hilton Abuja has been postponed.

Brymo Blasphemy Live Concert at Terra Kulture Lagos postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sinach Live in Concert 30 Years Celebration of Worship (SLIC30 2020) at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, was shifted from 22nd March 2020 to 18th October 2020 at the same Venue.

Kida Kudz Homecoming in Abuja event which was supposed to take place 4 April 2020 at Central Park Abuja was officially cancelled on 21 March 2020.

I Go Dye Standing with the Kings at Benin in a statement on 18 March via his Instagram page, announced the postponement of his event which was supposed to take place on 12 April 2020 at Best Western Homeville GRA in Benin, Edo State.

Harvest of Deaths

In 2020, Africa and Nigeria lost some of her illustrious sons and daughters to tie cold hands of death.

Majek Faskek

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The rain maker, Majek Fashek, died in his sleep on 1 June 2020 in New York City. He was 57 and was battling esophageal cancer. Majek was buried in America where his family resides.

Manu Dibango and Aurlus Mabele, two musical giants from the French speaking countries of Africa died of COVID-19 complications.

The Coronavirus took the lives of two elderly musicians in Paris: Manu Dibango, a Cameroonian saxophone died at 86 years on March 24.

Aurlus Mabele was referred to as the king of Congolese soukous music.

Chief Jimoh Aliu

Veteran actor And playwright and Yoruba culture icon, Chief Jimoh Aliu, died on the 17 September 2020 at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti after a brief illness. He was 80 years old.

Frank Dallas:

Until his sudden death Frank Dallas was veteran Nollywood actor and production manager. He sadly passed away on 19 February 2020 after suffering cardiac arrest in his hotel room in Umuahia, Abia State.

Yomi Obileye:

Nollywood was once once again thrown into mourning on Friday morning of April 24 with the death of veteran actor, Yomi Obileye. The actor died from an undisclosed ailment.

Kayode Odumosu

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu breathed his last on 1 March 2020, after a long battle with heart failure.

Gbolagade Akinpelu

On the 25 June 2020, Nollywood lost yet another veteran Yoruba actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogun Majek. He was said to have passed on after a prolonged battle with a terminal illness.

Dan Foster

On 17 June 2020, Nigerian-based, American broadcasting icon and On Air Personality, Dan Foster, passed away in a Lagos hospital due to complications related to COVID-19.

Chizoba Boye

Chizoba Bosah Sam-Boye was a Nollywood veteran actress, famous for her role in Mnet drama series, 'Tinsel' as 'Aunty Abike. Chizoba died on 10 May 2020 after a long battle with diabetes, stroke and high blood pressure. She was 52 years old.

Jennifer Omole

Nigerian actress and producer, Jennifer Omole, passed on in Spain on 3 January 2020 after a two-year battle with a terminal illness. She died at the age of 33.

Emilia Dike

Nollywood veteran actress Emila Dike passed away on the 21 April, 2020 in Enugu. Emilia Dike reportedly slumped and died.