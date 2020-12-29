Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi Wants All DRC Provinces Under His Control

Kinshasa,

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday expressed his desire to establish a democracy in harmony with his vision.

In a meeting with the 26 governors of the provinces on Monday in Kinshasa, Joseph Kabila's successor, who is in full estrangement with his predecessor and his political family, insisted to the governors on respect for the state of law and national unity.

Given that almost all of the governors are from the Common Front for Congo, the political family of Joseph Kabila, now a former ally of Tshisekedi, the words of the Head of State before the heads of the provinces had another resonance. It was a warning shot to call his interlocutors to look in the same direction as him under penalty of sanction. Felix Tshisekedi warned those among the governors who will dare to "curb the impetus of democracy" in their entities.

Two years after coming to power, the Congolese Head of State still seems to be in the midst of conquering power. Now, the Congolese president's fight is in the National Assembly, of course, but this will have repercussions on the government. But Tshisekedi does not intend to stop there. He wants the provinces and their governors to be fully committed to the spirit of "sacred union for the nation".

For the moment, according to Augustin Kabuya, general secretary of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), Felix Tshisekedi's party, "several governors would like to adhere to the head of state's new vision".