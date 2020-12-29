South Africa: 2020 - the Year Sport Paused but Battled On

analysis

Only World Wars have done to modern sporting events, leagues and tournaments what the global coronavirus pandemic did to sport in 2020 - forced most of its biggest events to pause.

If 2020 showed us anything about the global sporting industry, it revealed its resilience, but also its fragility. Like so many other industries that were hobbled by the global pandemic, the sports sector was not immune to the disaster that unfolded and it will take years to recover. In some cases, there might be no recovery at all.

Across the planet, once the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, sport was forced into retreat. What started out as a year of hope and potential growth, ended up being a year of survival and battle.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed to 2021 - something that last happened as a result of World War 2. The 2020 European Football Championships were also postponed for a year while football leagues in France and the Netherlands were called off without the full 2019/20 campaigns being completed.

In tennis, Wimbledon 2020 was cancelled altogether while in golf, The 2020 Open was also cancelled. Two of sports biggest, most...