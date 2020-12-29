South Africa: Why Is Murder Once Again Stalking Glebelands Hostel?

29 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vanessa Burger

It has been three years since the arrest of the Glebelands Eight, the Umlazi hostel's alleged hit squad led by rogue Durban Central police detective Bhekukwazi Mdweshu. Hostel-related murders have since dropped by more than 80%, but at least seven people have been killed in the past 12 weeks. Who is responsible this time?

Little is clear, especially since increasingly beleaguered residents have been muted by fear yet again. Although they say renewed attempts to extort "protection money" - seemingly for self-enrichment this time, not the slaughter of former hostel leaders - have triggered the resurgence in violence.

According to witness testimonies in the ongoing Glebelands Eight trial, money "collected" from residents of blocks under the control of Mdweshu's cabal were used to buy guns and ammunition, to pay hitmen, to bribe police and court officials or for legal fees if one of their number was arrested. Sometimes cash was extorted to cover transport so accomplices or allies of the accused could show their support in court. There is a widespread and mostly unspoken understanding that those who fail to contribute will face eviction, assault or murder. Without exception, Glebelands "collections" lead to death since many residents simply cannot afford...

