South Africa: A Daughter's Tribute to the 'Voice of Cricket' Robin Jackman

29 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Leigh Jackman

Sports commentator and former England Test cricketer Robin Jackman died in Cape Town on 25 December 2020. He was 75, and had wife Yvonne at his side. Jackman had pulmonary fibrosis and was receiving oxygen in recent weeks.

"His voice is the soundtrack to cricket," said my friend on Boxing Day, as I heard it in reruns of past Tests, the day after my beautiful father passed away.

Cricket in the background, while I potter around the house, read a book or prepare a meal, has always been a comfort to me. Wherever I was in the world, dad's gentle voice was always there. Cricket is the sound of home.

What a privilege to have a father such as mine.

An entertainer

He so loved to make people laugh. To tell story after story about his travels that would have us in tears of laughter. The man who painted his words with vibrant colours behind the microphone was the same man around the dinner table. I could listen to his stories for hours.

A joller of note

Wherever I was living, dad would, at some stage, show up at the party.

Living in London, dad and I hit a pub...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.