South Africa: A Daughter's Tribute to the 'Voice of Cricket' Robin Jackman

analysis

Sports commentator and former England Test cricketer Robin Jackman died in Cape Town on 25 December 2020. He was 75, and had wife Yvonne at his side. Jackman had pulmonary fibrosis and was receiving oxygen in recent weeks.

"His voice is the soundtrack to cricket," said my friend on Boxing Day, as I heard it in reruns of past Tests, the day after my beautiful father passed away.

Cricket in the background, while I potter around the house, read a book or prepare a meal, has always been a comfort to me. Wherever I was in the world, dad's gentle voice was always there. Cricket is the sound of home.

What a privilege to have a father such as mine.

An entertainer

He so loved to make people laugh. To tell story after story about his travels that would have us in tears of laughter. The man who painted his words with vibrant colours behind the microphone was the same man around the dinner table. I could listen to his stories for hours.

A joller of note

Wherever I was living, dad would, at some stage, show up at the party.

Living in London, dad and I hit a pub...