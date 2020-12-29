Rwanda Leads Region With Profits for Kenyan Banks

29 December 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By James Anyanzwa

Rwanda offers a fertile hunting ground for Kenyan banks seeking to maximise their earnings in the East African region.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows the Rwandan banking market offers the highest earnings capacity for Kenyan lenders despite having fewer regional banking subsidiaries compared with Uganda and Tanzania.

The bank's Supervision Annual Report (2019) released last week shows that Kenyan banks' subsidiaries operating in Rwanda contributed 25.7 percent or Ksh3.2 billion ($29 million) of the total profits in 2019, followed by Uganda (17.6 percent) and Tanzania (16.9 percent).

Four subsidiaries recorded a combined loss of Ksh709 million of which two operate in Tanzania, one in Uganda and one in Rwanda. The performance of Tanzania subsidiaries was attributed to low business due to competition in a market dominated by established local players.

CBA Rwanda, the only loss-making subsidiary in Rwanda, reported a loss of Ksh187.77 million ($1.7 million) compared with Ksh291.42 million ($2.64 million) reported in 2018.

The loss-making subsidiary, Crane Bank acquired in November 2018, is yet to break even.

NIC Bank Tanzania recorded a loss of Ksh402.57 million ($3.65 million) compared with a loss of Ksh176.49 million ($1.6 million) in 2018.

Kenyan banks subsidiaries in Uganda and Rwanda accounted for 18.5 percent and 17.5 percent of the gross loans respectively.

Liquidity buffers

Those in Rwanda accounted for 14.2 percent of the total deposits while DR Congo, South Sudan and Burundi accounted for 12.5 percent, 3.9 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

The number of Kenyan banks with subsidiaries operating in the EAC are KCB, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd, Equity, I&M Bank Ltd, African Banking Corporation (ABC), NCBA and the Co-op Bank of Kenya Ltd.

Branches of subsidiaries of Kenyan banks in EAC increased to 316 in 2019 from 307 in 2018, with four of the banks KCB, Equity, NCBA and Guaranty Trust Bank increasing their network. Co-operative and I&M Banks maintained status quo while DTB and ABC scaled down their branch network in the region.

Last year, the Kenyan banking industry was resilient as reflected by high capital and liquidity buffers of 18.5 percent and 53.1 percent against the statutory minimum requirements of 14.5 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Profit declined by 30 per cent in the year to June 2020 and assets quality deteriorated, with the ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) to gross loans increasing from 12 per cent in December 2019 to 13.1 per cent in June 2020.

Regionally, EAC's entire banking industry's assets grew by 12.6 percent, with strong capital and liquidity buffers.

Credit risk remained elevated, with NPLs-to-gross loans ratio increasing to average about 9.2 percent in June 2020 compared with 8.9 percent in 2019 and 7.2 percent in 2018.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.