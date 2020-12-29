Uganda: Let's Jointly Oppose EC Campaign Ban, Says Mao

By Issa Aliga

Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao has called on Opposition presidential candidates to come up with a resolution on the Electoral Commission (EC)'s decision to suspend campaign meetings in some districts.

On Saturday, the EC suspended campaigns in Kampala and 11 other districts and cities citing surging Covid-19 infections and persistent violation of standard operating procedures by some political candidates.

Other districts where campaign meetings were banned are Mbarara, Luweero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Kabarole, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo and Tororo.

Mr Mao said it was wrong for EC to suspend campaign meetings without consulting the key players.

"Their [EC] sole aim is to frustrate our efforts by not letting us meet the voters whom we have a lot to explain during these remaining few days of the campaigns. They [EC] have decided this at a time when Mr Museveni is planning to close his campaigns on December 30," Mr Mao said while campaigning in Rakai and Kyotera districts on Sunday.

He added: "My fellow Opposition candidates in this race should know that we have the same goal which we need to agree on how to achieve. Let us come together and oppose this unfair decision by the EC."

On the unfulfilled pledges that government made to the people of Rakai District, Mr Mao said even if Museveni was given another 30 years, he would still fail to meet the increasing demands of Ugandans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I'm wondering how Mr Museveni plays on people's minds. I hear he [Mr Museveni] has now decided to promise projects that he talked about almost a decade ago. That is not the kind of President Ugandans want," he added.

Before connecting to Rakai, Mr Mao first campaigned in Sembabule and Lwengo where he urged leaders at all levels to emulate Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who participated in the 1986 liberation struggle that brought the current government into power.

"Although the current regime diverted from what actually took them to the bush, the Kabaka has remained focused and he normally speaks out his mind. Those are the kind of people you should emulate," he said.

Mr Mao also visited the family of late DP secretary general Matia Nsubuga and laid a wreath on his grave. Mr Nsubuga died on December 18, 2016 after suffering a stroke.