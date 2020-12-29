Uganda: Let's Jointly Oppose EC Campaign Ban, Says Mao

29 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ambrose Musasizi

By Issa Aliga

Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao has called on Opposition presidential candidates to come up with a resolution on the Electoral Commission (EC)'s decision to suspend campaign meetings in some districts.

On Saturday, the EC suspended campaigns in Kampala and 11 other districts and cities citing surging Covid-19 infections and persistent violation of standard operating procedures by some political candidates.

Other districts where campaign meetings were banned are Mbarara, Luweero, Kasese, Masaka, Wakiso, Kabarole, Jinja, Kalungu, Kazo and Tororo.

Mr Mao said it was wrong for EC to suspend campaign meetings without consulting the key players.

"Their [EC] sole aim is to frustrate our efforts by not letting us meet the voters whom we have a lot to explain during these remaining few days of the campaigns. They [EC] have decided this at a time when Mr Museveni is planning to close his campaigns on December 30," Mr Mao said while campaigning in Rakai and Kyotera districts on Sunday.

He added: "My fellow Opposition candidates in this race should know that we have the same goal which we need to agree on how to achieve. Let us come together and oppose this unfair decision by the EC."

On the unfulfilled pledges that government made to the people of Rakai District, Mr Mao said even if Museveni was given another 30 years, he would still fail to meet the increasing demands of Ugandans.

"I'm wondering how Mr Museveni plays on people's minds. I hear he [Mr Museveni] has now decided to promise projects that he talked about almost a decade ago. That is not the kind of President Ugandans want," he added.

Before connecting to Rakai, Mr Mao first campaigned in Sembabule and Lwengo where he urged leaders at all levels to emulate Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who participated in the 1986 liberation struggle that brought the current government into power.

"Although the current regime diverted from what actually took them to the bush, the Kabaka has remained focused and he normally speaks out his mind. Those are the kind of people you should emulate," he said.

Mr Mao also visited the family of late DP secretary general Matia Nsubuga and laid a wreath on his grave. Mr Nsubuga died on December 18, 2016 after suffering a stroke.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.