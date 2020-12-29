Uganda: Incumbents Out of Race As 16 Vie for Two Luweero Seats

Two incumbent NRM legislators, who were defeated during the September primaries in Luweero District, have stepped aside, giving way to 16 others to jostle for their slots.

The two incumbents, Ms Lillian Nakate (District Woman) and Mr Abraham Byandala (Katikamu North), bowed out unlike a number of their colleagues who are contesting as Independents.

The two seats have attracted eight candidates each.

The district Woman MP constituency has a history of holding by-elections with MPs serving one term.

Apart from Ms Brenda Nabukenya, the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer, who had a three-year stint as the MP between 2012 and 2015, others are new entrants.

Other candidates include Ms Prossy Najjuka (Ind), Ms Cissy Mulondo (NRM), Ms Joy Namulindwa (Ind), Ms Mariam Nakiganda (FDC), Ms Doreen Nantongo (Ind) and Ms Shifa Nanyanzi of Justice Forum (Jeema) party.

Those vying for Katikamu North include Mr Ronald Ndawula (Ind), Mr Nasur Gaddafi (NRM), Mr Charles Ssebyala (Democratic Party), Mr Denis Ssekabira (NUP), Mr Fredrick Makaire (Ind), Kizza Ronald Ssenyange (Ind, Ronald Kasagga Bazanyanengo (Ind) and Mr Alex Nathan Sserwanga (Ind)

Another attempt

Out of the eight candidates, only Mr Ssekabira has tried to contest at Parliament level in the previous election.

Mr Ssekabira contested for Nakaseke South seat in 2015 on the NRM ticket where he lost to DP's Paul Ssemakula Lutamaguzi.

Mr Ndawula, the incumbent Luweero chairperson and NRM district boss, chose to contest for the parliamentary race on an Independent ticket while Mr Gaddafi represents the youth at the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Mr Makaire is fronting the health insurance scheme as top priority once elected while other candidates have promised to ensure good infrastructure, clean water and advocate for agriculture projects to uplift the livelihoods of the electorate.

The candidates claim that Luweero is among the less privileged areas that have not been effectively represented basing on the development programmes.

Mr Gaddafi is counting on his chances as a member of NRM CEC to woo Katikamu North voters .

Mr Ndawula says the constituency, which covers Butuntumula, Luweero, Katikamu sub-counties and Luweero Town Council, has the land ownership problems characterised by land grabbing and evictions that have left several residents landless.

"I have been the district chairperson and witnessed helplessly the violation of the people's rights on land ownership. I believe that Parliament has the key to resolve the land problem," he says.

The district Woman MP seat has seen Ms Nabukenya have another shot at the position .

She was initially a DP member and part of the youth mobilising team under the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD).

Ms Nabukenya participated in different by-elections where she emerged winner with several Opposition groups, including youth playing a big role in her victory.

Nabukenya's chances

Ms Nabukenya was the candidate that appealed to many youth, including those in the NRM, who supported her overwhelmingly.

This perhaps explains the bigger margin between her closest opponent, Ms Rebecca Nalwanga, of the NRM where they polled 38,582 and 22,236, respectively.

It is not clear whether Ms Nabukenya can make the same come back under NUP.

Her rival, Ms Mulondo, like many other candidates in the race, are coming into political limelight for the first time.

It turned out to be the surprise choice for the NRM during the party primaries.

Some political observers say despite her status as a fresher, she is capable of putting up a spirited fight for the seat.

Ms Najjuka,29, is also another surprise package whose slogan, Munnyo gwa Luweero loosely translated salt of Luweero, means she has come to bring back the lost glory in the district.

Despite her status, she has attracted support of youth from different political parties, including the elderly voters.

Ms Namulindwa is not new in the district politics after representing the youth and Luweero Sub-county as a councillor.

She lost in the NRM primaries, an exercise she claims was marred by irregularities.

"I believe that the primary elections had no clear democratic principles and that explains why I decided to contest as an independent. I have traversed the entire Luweero and believe that the solution for the district's failing development projects is the lack of able and focused leadership," Ms Namulindwa says.

Voters demand tangible projects

Ms Agatha Nambalirwa, a resident of Wobulenzi Town Council in Luweero, believes that the district Woman MP race as an affirmative legislative seat has not fully benefitted women.

"We have been electing woman MPs here but their attachment to the real needs of local women, including issues that affect the girl-child is still lacking.

"Luweero has a high number of girls dropping out of school each year while projects targeting the uplifting of women through the different development projects are not visible. We do not just expect representation in Parliament, but want the MPs to be a link to organisations that can help the local women and the girl child. Luweero has continued to register a high number of defilement cases, including the teenage pregnancies," Ms Nambalirwa says.

Ms Juliet Nabawanuka, 25, a fresh graduate, claims that she is among the many girls that have not realised the impact of the seat.

Ms Nabawanuka, a resident of Makulubita Sub-county, claims that the seat should be clearly defined to represent the views and challenges of the women and the other interest groups since the representatives are elected by all the voters.

"We have many young girls who have dropped out of school while child marriages are rampant. The women leaders should act as a bridging gap by providing the required answers to the challenges facing Luweero leaders," Ms Nambalirwa says.