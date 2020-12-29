Algeria: Charfi Rules Out Legislative and Local Elections On Same Day

ALGIERS-Chairman of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) Mohamed Charfi on Monday ruled out the organization of the upcoming legislative and local elections on the same day "because the number of magistrates is insufficient."

"For the first time, ANIE deleted 800,000 double registrations on the voters' lists under the updating of the electoral register that will be fully reviewed before the next elections," he continued.

ANIE's proposals under the revision of the law on elections will focus on "legal solutions likely to definitively cease all forms of corruption that marked elections in the past, particularly the funding of electrical campaigns," announced Charfi.