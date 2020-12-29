Algeria: Western Sahara - France, Spain Are Complacent Towards With Moroccan Occupier

Algiers — France and Spain, two member states of the European Union (EU), are complacent with the Moroccan occupier with regard to Western Sahara conflict, said the Polisario Front representative in Europe and the EU, Oubi Bouchraya, regretting the attitude of these two countries which have shown their willingness to trample on their own rights to please the Moroccan occupation regime.

In a statement to APS, the member of the Polisario Front National Secretariat said that "all EU member states have the same general position of compliance with international law, but France and Spain are very complacent with Morocco."

"The extension of trade agreements in Western Sahara is proof," he explained, adding that "these two countries have gone so far as to trample on their own right to please Rabat."

Nevertheless, he commended the position of other European countries, like the Scandinavian countries and Germany which recently convened a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the conflict in Western Sahara.

In addition, Oubi recalled that the Polisario Front "has introduced two appeals to the European Court of Justice (CJEU) against the extension of the EU's trade agreements with Morocco, in Western Sahara" and that "the results should be known in June 2021".

"The judgment is scheduled for May or June of next year," he explained, assuring that he had a lot of hope about the outcome of the ruling which should be in line with other CJEU decisions rendered in 2016 and 2018 in favor of Western Sahara.