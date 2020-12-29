Nigeria: Landmines Kill 3 Soldiers, Wounded Others in Borno

29 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — At least, three soldiers were killed while many others sustained injuries when the troops' convoy ran into landmines planted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents along Maiduguri/Gomboru Ngala road on Monday, according to sources.

It was learnt that the convoy of three battalions of Nigeria Army, who were escorting commuters, ran into the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) between Gomboru Ngala and Dikwa.

According to a source, who pleaded anonymity: "Their [troops] operation vehicle was destroyed and we lost some soldiers to IEDs buried along Dikwa/Gomboru Ngala road.

"Our prayer and thought are with their families," the source said.

Also, a top security source confirmed that three "gallant men sacrificed their lives", adding that their vehicles were badly damaged beyond repairs.

"It is sad, we lost three soldiers to the landmines.

"They died on their way to Gamboru Ngala as a result of IED planted on a bad portion of the road by the of Boko Haram terrorists on Monday," the security source said.

As of the time of filing this report, the military is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

