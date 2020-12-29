Nigeria: 23 Dead, 33 Others Injured in Niger Accident

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead while 33 others were injured in a lone trailer accident which occured at Masha village along the Makera- Mokwa road in Niger state on Monday evening.

Some cows and goats were also killed in the accident.

The trailer was said to be conveying cows, some agricultural produce and human beings to the southern part of the country.

Not less than 55 persons were reported to be in the trailer at the time the accident occured but the driver and his conductor could not be found at the scene of the incident as eyewitnesses said they didn't die.

All the injured have been taken to the Mokwa general hospital where they are currently receiving treatment, with some of the deceased deposited at the hospital morgue.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Mr Joel Dagwa, who confirmed the incident in a statement said the accident involved "only a blue DAF trailer (95 Model)".

Dagwa who did not give the registration number of the vehicle blamed the accident on : "Speed Limit Violation and Loss Of Control".

The Sector Commander said the vehicle took off from Kebbi state and was heading to Lagos l, adding that all those in the trailer were men.