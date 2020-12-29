Nigeria: Governor Bagudu Signs N141.6bn 2021 Kebbi Budget Into Law

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Monday, signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N141.6 billion into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that Bagudu had on Nov. 27, presented the budget of N141.6 billion for 2021 to the state House of Assembly.

The budget had over N92.2 billion as a capital expenditure while N49.5 billion was for recurrent expenditure, representing 65 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

While signing the budget in Birnin Kebbi, the governor noted that the budget was graciously approved and passed by the state's house of assembly.

Bagudu, who prayed that the 2021 budget performance would be better than 2020, described this year as a tough one globally because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"But locally, it is also tough for us because of other factors, particularly the flood disasters that affected the state," he added.

He also lamented the inability of the state to get the expected internally generated revenue, making it difficult for the government to deliver on its promise of providing citizens' basic needs.

"Our ability to collect the revenue has been a major challenge, and no matter how noble the executive wished to be, it could not deliver the much-expected dividends to the people.

"But in spite of the limited resources, we have been able to still deliver on some of those promises we made to the people.

"I am glad President Muhammadu Buhari has led us very well, and we have been able to deliver to a certain extent, but obviously there is a need for more resources to support the bigger dreams and opportunities," he said.

He, however, said the state had recovered from the flood and had procured fertiliser to be distributed to farmers who had been affected by the disaster by the first week of January 2021.

"We want to do more than we did in 2019 in agriculture, we are encouraging the executives at other levels to encourage local government areas to guide us on how to do more than that.

"The experience we had from the flood disaster has shown that we need to invest in the upland rice production, and we need to start early because the production begins in the dry season.

"And to do that, we have to secure seedlings and ensure they are distributed much earlier before the start of the rainy season," he said.

The governor also commended the house of assembly for the speedy passage of the budget and for its support to the state government in order to deliver on the people's mandate.

Earlier, the Speaker of the house, Alhaji Abdulmumuni Kamba, commended the governor for his commitment towards developing the state.

"We had worked tirelessly; day and night, in order to fulfill the promise we made to ensure a speedy passage of the budget, and it was passed on Dec. 26, and we are delighted to present it for your assent into law.

"We pray God Almighty to bless your efforts and those of the house for our dear state to move forward," Kamba added.

Vanguard News Nigeria