Rwanda: Young Rwandan to Spearhead Introduction of Technology in Architecture

Alexandre Nzirorera, a Rwandan engineer, has been appointed to lead the introduction of Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology in Rwanda.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.

The young architect will represent BIM Africa, Africa's biggest BIM technology regulatory organization.

The new appointment will see the adoption and implementation of BIM technology in the architecture, engineering and construction industry in Rwanda.

Having started an engineering training academy-Nziza Training Academy- and Golden Construction and Designing Ltd (GCD) in 2018, the architect was chosen to represent BIM Africa for his skills in the construction industry.

Moses Itanola, The Executive Director of BIM Africa said, "Nzirorera meets the requirements of standing as a country representative, his experience in helping professional engineers and architects gain competitive skills on Computer Aided Design (CAD) will help him structure a way they can adopt the use of BIM as an advanced construction technology compare to CAD."

Nzirorera said he has trained over 150 professionals saying that these will easily adopt BIM technology.

" If a construction project requires many companies or professionals in planning, designing, constructing, and managing buildings, the technology will help them to work together online on the same screen without necessarily moving from different areas or countries and sitting in one room. This also reduces cost," he explained.

Rwandan professionals are going to be trained on BIM technology through the BIM Africa cooperation so that they start using its construction projects. This solves the issue of difficulty in completing designs or studies, delayed projects and other issues, he said.

He added that the new technology will also help to reduce importing of experts that cost the government a lot of money.

"In the next three years to ten years, this deficit can be covered," he said.

The entrepreneur in the construction industry graduated in Civil Engineering Construction Technology from Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC Kigali) in 2019.

He got advanced skills in Computer Aided Design (CAD) in architectural modeling in Archystore in Madagascar, architecture imagination in Harvard University, Ecodesign for cities and suburbs from British Columbia University in Canada and others.

He was also recently hired by one of the US Microdegree online educational institution "Collegepert" as quality assurance consultant specialist.

