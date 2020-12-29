Africa Pilots Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Project

Michael Kuhlmann/UNCTAD
UNCTAD’s Economic Development in Africa Report 2020 says stopping illicit capital flight could almost cut in half the annual financing gap of U.S.$200 billion that the continent faces to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (file photo).
29 December 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Anthony Kitimo

Africa has been selected to pilot a United Nations-funded project to reduce illicit financial flows. The pilot by the United Nation Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) support the project, which is aimed at helping the region achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the next decade.

UNCTAD and UNODC said the framework, adopted this week, was arrived at through collaborations with international organisations and national tax, Customs and statistics experts.

The framework identifies four main types of activities that can generate IFFs -- illicit tax and commercial activities, illegal markets, corruption and financing of crime and terrorism.

The measures will also be extended to Asia and the Pacific from next year, as part of a global war against IFFs to promote peace, justice and strong institutions, as reflected in target 16.4 of the SDGs. According to UNCTAD's Economic Development in Africa Report 2020, stopping illicit capital flight would cut in half the annual financing gap of $200 billion with an estimated $88.6 billion reported to leave the continent illegally.

"This is a major achievement in the work to combat illicit financial flows and a big step towards better transparency. We cannot tackle IFFs without statistics that help us understand the magnitude, channels and types of IFFs," said UNCTAD chief statistician Steve MacFeely in a statement.

He added: "Now, for the first time, we have an agreed upon definition of illicit financial flows for statistical measurement. Next, we will prepare guidance for pilot countries to help them assess the types of IFFs relevant in their context, review data availability and select best methods to measure IFFs in line with the conceptual framework,"

Lack of consistent statistics on IFFs causes uncertainty about the size and trends in illicit flows, how and where they originate and their impact on development. IFFs can markedly differ across countries and regions, and lack of a common framework makes their measurement impossible.

Every year, organised crime, trade in illegal goods, and illegal or illicit tax and commercial practices generate billions of dollars in illicit flows. This includes proceeds of crime that are channelled abroad, often to safe havens. These funds may also be laundered and reinvested in legal markets, or they may originate in the legal economy and be illicitly transferred abroad.

UNODC's chief of research and trend analysis Angela Me underscored inter-agency collaboration when addressing tricky development challenges like IFFs.

"Illicit funds that are moved across countries secretly divert significant amounts of resources with harmful effects. These funds are a drain on measures to improve living conditions and tackle poverty," said Me.

Read the original article on East African.

More on This
Africa Pilots Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Project
How Illicit Financial Flows Rob Africa of Its Future
Investment Flows in Africa Set to Fall Sharply
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.