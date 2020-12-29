Nigeria: Atiku Mourns PANDEF Chair, Nkanga

28 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the passing away of the Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd).

Atiku paid tribute to Nkanga as a patriot, astute administrator and a pragmatic politician of no mean repute.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Media Office and signed by Paul Ibe, Atiku said the death of Nkanga had left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill given his numerous contributions to the development of his native Akwa Ibom state, the Niger Delta and the country at large.

According to Atiku, "The late Nkanga was unwaveringly committed and dedicated to the founding ideals and objectives of the group to foster unity, peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

"He was a selfless, humane, broad-minded, trusted leader, esteemed compatriot and statesman", the Wazirin Adamawa said.

The former Vice President prayed God to grant his immediate family, the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State and the entire Niger Delta the needed fortitude to bear the loss.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.