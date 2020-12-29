Kenya's Most Daring Bhang Seller Still Walking Free

If authorities are to be believed, Mr Alex Macharia could be the nation's most daring bhang peddler as he operates freely despite attracting the attention of police.

And Mr Macharia, 52, is unapologetic about his "honest living" and wonders why he should be pestered for turning to a venture "that will make him wealthy soon".

Mr Macharia has courted controversy in Maragua town, Murang'a county for three years, with local security agents and leaders accusing him of brazenly peddling the illegal drug.

Despite his criminal exploits, Mr Macharia still walks free. There are widespread claims of the local security system being compromised.

While on a visit to Maragua police station on September 17, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Edward Mbugua was made aware by local leaders of their troubles with the man.

They said area police officers are soft on Mr Macharia, adding that they did not understand why he is always freed after being apprehended.

Mr Macharia hit the headlines on February 15, 2017 when police said they found cannabis valued at Sh300,000 in his house.

Three youngsters were arrested by officers under command of the then Murang'a South police chief Paul Wanjama.

"Alex Macharia, who is the tenant of the house in which the find was made, is our main suspect. We have arrested him in the past but he always gets released by Kigumo lawcourt. We will keep on trying to have justice for the many children he destroys," Mr Wanjama told journalists hours later.

More than three years on, Mr Macharia is still a headache to security agencies, with Murang'a South Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania saying: "We have classified him as a notorious bhang seller who appears to have luck whenever he is taken to court."

Education Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia said Mr Macharia has been arrested more than 50 times since 2005. He added that he has cumulatively been jailed for less than two years.

Making an 'honest living'

Mr Kinuthia publicly accused Mr Macharia of "being behind a syndicate recruiting school children to sell his bhang for a commission".

Mr Macharia, Mr Kinuthia insists, should be treated like an enemy of the society "who mercilessly and readily provides bhang to children without a care on the damage he inflicts on families".

Others who have raised similar concerns are Maragua MP Mary wa Maua, former area MP Elias Mbau and Ichagaki Ward Representative Charles Mwangi.

Mr Kinuthia said security chiefs must be held to account for not neutering "this man's impunity and boisterous mien in wanting us to believe that by selling bhang to our children, he is doing us a favour".

However, Mr Macharia told the Nation yesterday that he is an honest businessman.

Mr Macharia, whose street name is Master aka Makura, said he does not understand why he attracts interest "when my business has weathered many storms since I started selling this stuff in 2005".

He added that prominent businesspeople and senior police and government officers are some of his most loyal customers.

Mr Macharia said he neither sells bhang to school children nor uses them to peddle it.

"I only recruit those who have dropped out of school and are in need of money," he said.

Mr Macharia said he comes from Mioro village, Kangema sub-county. He went up to Standard Eight at Maragua Primary School. Thereafter, he said, he began doing odd jobs in the town.

"I have tried pickpocketing, house break-ins, mugging and even being a matatu tout but took the decision to make an honest living by selling what is consumed by very many grown-ups. People should have the freedom to use their money as they wish," Mr Macharia said, adding that he has no regrets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I don't know why you are pestering me with questions about my trade. Perhaps you are a police informer . Anyway, just know that if you call them or go there to report me, they will call and tell me. I will then get you. It is an experience you will not like."

Mr Macharia added that he has children "and women who rely on me".

"I do what I do just like you do what you do to make a living," he said.

He also does not understand why people get concerned whenever a court frees him.

"Once you know your way into the Judiciary, you are home," he said without giving elaborating.