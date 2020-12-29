South Africa: SA Urged to Obey Level 3 Regulations

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on South Africans to adhere to the Disaster Management Act amendment regulations for level 3 of the lockdown.

His appeal comes after government moved the country to lockdown level 3 from level 1, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

South Africa has now breached the one million mark of COVID-19 confirmed cases, with just over 27 000 deaths.

"We are making a clarion call for people to adhere to the regulations. Failure to do so has consequences.

"Alcohol cannot be sold anywhere, whether on-site or off-site. There must be no transportation of alcohol. Alcohol should not be moved, otherwise you will be arrested. We are going to be tough on people who sell alcohol during this time.

"There are people who are causing economic sabotage by selling alcohol. We are going to be tough on those who have licences and sell alcohol illegally. Those licenses must be revoked," Cele said.

The Minister was addressing the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) media briefing on COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement on Tuesday.

The briefing follows an address by the President on Monday on the developments in relation to the country's response to the pandemic.

Cele warned restaurants against selling alcohol illegally during this time.

"Do not put alcohol in teapots in restaurants or in bottles with labels of zero alcohol. Don't invite police to check on your business. We are calling on the industry to work with government," Cele said.

Curfew

According to the regulations, every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 9pm until 6am daily.

Any person who fails to abide by the curfew referred to commits an offence, and is on conviction liable to a fine or a period of imprisonment not exceeding six months, or to both such fine and imprisonment.

"The wearing of a face mask is mandatory for every person when in a public place. Any person who fails to comply with a verbal instruction by an enforcement officer to wear a face mask commits an offence and is, on conviction liable to a fine or a period of imprisonment not exceeding six months, or to both such fine and imprisonment," the regulations state.

Cele encouraged citizens to report to the police people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but are still out in public.

Cele urged the public to stick to the regulations, especially where funerals are concerned. A maximum of 50 people can attend a funeral, while observing a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other.

"Please help all of us. Behave so we can focus on fighting crime instead of chasing people who do not adhere to level 3 regulations.

"We want to urge young people because there was a narrative that young people do not suffer if they have the virus, but that narrative has changed. Everybody is a victim, so we need to work together," Cele said.