Liberia: Govt Pays U.S.$5 Million to Ganta-Saclepea Road Contractors

29 December 2020
The NEWS (Monrovia)

The Government of Liberia, through the National Road Fund (NRF) has disbursed US$5 million for the payment of contractors of the Ganta-Saclepea road corridor, which constitutes phase one of the Ganta-Tappita Road Project.

A statement from the Ministry of Information also said the government has also paid Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) fees of US$1.5 million to residents that will be affected in the area. According to the statement, phase one of the project is financed entirely by the Liberian government through the NRF.

"President George Manneh Weah earlier this month broke grounds in Ganta, Nimba County, for the construction and pavement of the first phase of the road project, which spans 39Km, at a total cost of US $36.4 million. Actual works are expected to commence in January 2021," the statement said.

The statement further said the South Eastern Road Asset Management Project (SECRAMP) is designed to manage and coordinate the development of the Ganta-Tapitta Corridor of 100 KM, which will be financed through a Private-Public Partnership involving the World Bank, other International Partners and Private Sector Investment.

Phase two of the project comprises 61 Km of road from Saclepea to Tapitta.

The Ganta-Tappita Road Network when completed will contribute to the enhancement of economic activities in the area, while also providing an essential travel route to the south-east of the country.

This will not just ease the travel difficulties that commuters and citizens in that part of the country face, it will also improve the livelihood of inhabitants in the leeward counties.

Read the original article on NEWS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: NEWS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Africa Pilots Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Project

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.