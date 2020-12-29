Liberia: Govt Pays U.S.$5 Million to Ganta-Saclepea Road Contractors

The Government of Liberia, through the National Road Fund (NRF) has disbursed US$5 million for the payment of contractors of the Ganta-Saclepea road corridor, which constitutes phase one of the Ganta-Tappita Road Project.

A statement from the Ministry of Information also said the government has also paid Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) fees of US$1.5 million to residents that will be affected in the area. According to the statement, phase one of the project is financed entirely by the Liberian government through the NRF.

"President George Manneh Weah earlier this month broke grounds in Ganta, Nimba County, for the construction and pavement of the first phase of the road project, which spans 39Km, at a total cost of US $36.4 million. Actual works are expected to commence in January 2021," the statement said.

The statement further said the South Eastern Road Asset Management Project (SECRAMP) is designed to manage and coordinate the development of the Ganta-Tapitta Corridor of 100 KM, which will be financed through a Private-Public Partnership involving the World Bank, other International Partners and Private Sector Investment.

Phase two of the project comprises 61 Km of road from Saclepea to Tapitta.

The Ganta-Tappita Road Network when completed will contribute to the enhancement of economic activities in the area, while also providing an essential travel route to the south-east of the country.

This will not just ease the travel difficulties that commuters and citizens in that part of the country face, it will also improve the livelihood of inhabitants in the leeward counties.