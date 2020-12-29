Egypt: CBE Renews Suspension of ATM and Banking Transaction Fees Until June 2021

Pixabay
Cairo, with view of the Nile River
29 December 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) decided on Monday to renew until June 2021 a number of procedures it has put in place since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The bank had renewed the measures in September, and they were expected to be lifted by the end of 2020.

The CBE's decision includes extending the suspension of fees on cash withdrawals from ATMs and exempting clients from fees and commissions on banking transactions in Egyptian pounds until June 2021.

The CBE will also bear the cost of cash withdrawal fees for pension payment cards, amounting to EGP 50 million, to ease the burden on pensioners. In addition, the bank is continuing to issue free-of-charge electronic portfolios and prepaid cards for individuals while cancelling fees and commissions on money transactions via mobile phone accounts.

Also, the CBE has instructed banks to exempt private-sector vendors from fees and commissions for transactions conducted via non-contact payment instruments, and to allow them to use their accounts without the need to enter a password to encourage them to increase their reliance on non-contact payment instruments and to maintain social distancing, as well as to promote the Tap and Go culture, particularly for transactions that do not exceed EGP 600.

In May, the CBE launched an electronic repayment initiative targeting the distribution of 100,000 points of sale and granting 200,000 free-of-charge quick response codes.

On 15 March, the CBE announced a package of procedures aimed at easing banking operations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The procedures included raising daily transaction limits on credit cards and cancelling fees and commissions at points of sale and on withdrawals from ATMs for six months.

The CBE said these measures are part of a number of procedures it has adopted to cope with the pandemic and its likely consequences. The measures are in line with the state's target to ensure the stability of the Egyptian banking sector and to support the national economy.

The procedures include keeping bank deposits locally in branches as reserves and urging clients to use credit and debit cards instead of cash.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.