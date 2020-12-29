Zimbabwe: Khupe to Approach the Courts After Chaotic Congress

29 December 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Embattled MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe says she will approach the Supreme Court for an extension of dates to the party's Extra Ordinary Congress following Sunday's chaotic scenes that marred the much awaited elective congress to choose a substantive leader.

The congress was marred by allegations of irregularities on the party voters' roll and the violence that ensued following arguments among the candidate on whether to proceed with the voting or not.

Khupe together with fellow candidates Morgan Komichi and Elias Mudzuri left the congress venue in a huff with only Douglas Mwonzora remaining.

In an interview with a local publication, Khupe said she will be approaching the courts for an extension of the Supreme Court ordered dates to hold the Congress.

"As a democratic party we expected a free, fair and credible election but we got none of it and we are going to be correcting that situation like I said Douglas Mwonzora is suspended as Secretary General and we are going to be approaching the courts to seek an extension and we are going to be organising a proper election with proper voters roll and proper delegates," said Khupe

Mwonzora who was later declared winner of the election while dismissing his suspension saying Khupe had seized to be acting party president after the commencement of the voting process.

"I cannot be suspended by a dissolved president, it stands to reason. I cannot be suspended by a fellow candidate in the elections" said Mwonzora

Khupe had approached the courts seeking to overturn Nelson Chamisa's ascendancy to the helm of the party following the demise of Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.

The Supreme Court declared Khupe the legitimate leader of the MDC-T and ordering her to hold an extra ordinary congress to choose a new leader by July 31 2020, however, it had to be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

The Court later extended the congress dates to December 31 2020. the MDC-T had initially set December 19 as the date for the congress however, they postponed it by a week due to irregularities on the voters' roll.

Sunday's events set tone for yet another intriguing battle for the control of the beleaguered MDC-T.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge
Covid-19 to Prove a Springboard for African Innovations?
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.