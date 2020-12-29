Malawi Activist Hellen Chabunya Elected Rep for Oxford University School of Government

29 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawian governance and political activist Hellen Chabunya was recently elected the Blavatnik School of Government Alumni and External Relations Student Representative at Oxford University.

The institution announced new seven elected student body representative and only Hellen is of black African origin where only 3.2 percent of the total student population in 2019 was identified as black, her election is no mean feat.

Hellen Chabunya has committed to leverage on her portfolio to work towards increasing the number of students from under-represented populations at the school, especially those from Sub-Sahara Africa, by connecting them with current and former students who can provide mentorship during the rigorous application process.

She matriculated as a prestigious Aall Scholar reading Public Policy at the number one globally ranked university according to the Times Higher Education World University rankings.

In her new portfolio, Chabunya will interface with high profile friends of the school and the many successful alumni.

For the record, the historical education institution has produced 27 British Prime Ministers, at least 30 international leaders, 50 Nobel Prize winners and 120 Olympic medal winners. The institution has also produced other excellent leaders in politics, writing, business and other fields.

Chabunya's achievement puts Malawi on the map at an institution that only admits the world's top percentile.

